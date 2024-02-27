Browns Propose Pushing Back NFL Trade Deadline To Week 10

The Cleveland Browns have submitted a rule change proposal to the NFL that would push the trade deadline back two weeks, per Tony Grossi.

The rationale is that with the season extended to 17 games, it makes more sense to give teams extra time to assess potential deals.

Right now the trade deadline is at the conclusion of Week 8 which usually falls right at the end of October or beginning of November.

If passed, this resolution would push things to the middle of November, allowing for a more clear delineation of contending versus non-contending teams.

Speaking selfishly here, we at NFL Trade Rumors fully support this proposed rule change and believe it’s overdue.

The NFL competition committee is meeting at the NFL Scouting Combine this week to discuss a variety of other potential changes to the game. Mark Maske reports kickoffs are also under discussion, with the possibility that the league could modify the current XFL kickoff rules for the NFL.

We’ll have more on proposed NFL rule changes as the news is available.