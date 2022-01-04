Browns QB Baker Mayfield Weighing Whether To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Week 18

Following Monday night’s 26-14 loss to the Steelers, Browns QB Baker Mayfield said he would consider getting shoulder surgery before the end of the season.

“I’m going to get this shoulder fixed and be able to come back next year at 100 percent,” he said via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “That’s been decided. Now when that’s happening – that hasn’t been decided. So I don’t have that answer for you whether I play next week.”

Mayfield has gutted through a torn labrum from multiple dislocations in his left throwing shoulder, along with a number of other injuries, virtually all season. As long as the Browns were in playoff contention, he was willing to play through the injury.

But Cleveland was eliminated from the postseason after Sunday’s games. Mayfield says he’ll discuss with his family and agent what course of action to take this week.

“I’m an extremely competitive guy, I think you guys know that. But now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s in the best interest for me and my health,” he said. “I’ve continued to lay it out on the line and I haven’t been healthy and tried to fight for our guys. Right now I’m pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There’s no way around it. I gave it everything I had tonight.”

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus. The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. In 2021, Mayfield has appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown. We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.