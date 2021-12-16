Browns QB Case Keenum Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin, Browns QB Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID-19.

Keenum was in line to start for Baker Mayfield on Saturday against the Raiders after he tested positive. That leaves practice squad QB Nick Mullens as next in line at quarterback.

Keenum, 33, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Houston back in 2013. He spent two years with the Texans before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Keenum later returned to the Texans before being traded back to the Rams for a 2016 seventh-round pick. The Rams used a first-round tender on Keenum that paid him $3.635 million for the 2016 season.

After spending a year with the Vikings, Keenum agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract that included $25 million guaranteed with the Broncos in 2018. However, the Broncos later traded him to Washington after just one season.

Keenum signed a three-year, $18 million deal to be a backup with the Browns in 2020.

In 2021, Keenum has appeared in six games for the Browns and completed 30-48 pass attempts for 286 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.