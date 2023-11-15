Browns QB Deshaun Watson Undergoing Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

The Browns announced on Wednesday morning that QB Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of the season as he is undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his right shoulder.

Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/W79ku2xzND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

The Browns will place Watson on injured reserve and sign someone else to the roster in his place, with QB P.J. Walker likely to start for the Browns this week once again.

Watson, 28, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating over two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

He was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as a part of the trade.

In 2023, Watson appeared in six games for the Browns and completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,115 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed 26 times for 142 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Watson as it becomes available.