Browns RB Nick Chubb Expected To Remain On PUP List To Start Season

According to Adam Schefter, Browns RB Nick Chubb is expected to remain on the PUP list to start the 2024 season.

This means Chubb will miss at least the first four games of the season as he continues his recovery from a catastrophic knee injury early last season that required multiple surgeries and could prove to be career-threatening.

Chubb rebounded from this same injury when he was younger in college at Georgia and so far the reports from his rehab have been encouraging. Chubb had his first surgery back on September 30 to repair his meniscus and MCL. This second procedure was expected to finish repairing all of the damage, including to his ACL.

The Browns said the surgery was a success and Chubb is on track to return at some point during the 2024 season. The standard return timeline for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months.

Tony Grossi reports the Browns are targeting a late October return to practice for Chubb, which would have him back in the lineup for the second half of the season.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract in April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. He can also make up to $12.2 million in performance-based incentives

In 2023, Chubb appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.

