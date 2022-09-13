Browns Re-Sign CB Herb Miller To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have signed CB Herb Miller to their practice squad on Tuesday.

We have signed CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

LB Dakota Allen WR Daylen Baldwin TE Miller Forristall WR Mike Harley C Brock Hoffman CB Shaun Jolly RB John Kelly TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DT David Moore DT Roderick Perry OT Alex Taylor QB Josh Rosen DE Isaac Rochell LB Jordan Kunaszyk WR Chester Rogers CB Herb Miller

Miller, 24, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs but was waived coming out of the preseason. Miller signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December of 2019 and spent the entire 2020 season bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.

Miller signed a futures contract with the Buccaneers, but the team ultimately waived him prior to the start of this season. He signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad last season.

Cleveland signed him to their practice squad in September and he’s bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2021, Miller appeared in nine games and recorded four total tackles and no interceptions.