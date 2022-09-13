Browns Re-Sign CB Herb Miller To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have signed CB Herb Miller to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

  1. LB Dakota Allen
  2. WR Daylen Baldwin
  3. TE Miller Forristall
  4. WR Mike Harley
  5. C Brock Hoffman
  6. CB Shaun Jolly
  7. RB John Kelly
  8. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  9. DT David Moore
  10. DT Roderick Perry
  11. OT Alex Taylor
  12. QB Josh Rosen
  13. DE Isaac Rochell
  14. LB Jordan Kunaszyk
  15. WR Chester Rogers
  16. CB Herb Miller

Miller, 24, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs but was waived coming out of the preseason. Miller signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December of 2019 and spent the entire 2020 season bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster. 

Miller signed a futures contract with the Buccaneers, but the team ultimately waived him prior to the start of this season. He signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad last season.

Cleveland signed him to their practice squad in September and he’s bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2021, Miller appeared in nine games and recorded four total tackles and no interceptions. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply