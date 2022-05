Browns Re-Sign CB Reggie Robinson

The Cleveland Browns officially re-signed CB Reggie Robinson after waiving him with a failed physical last week.

Robinson, 25, was a four-year starter at Tulsa and earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2019. The Cowboys selected him with the No. 123 pick in the 2020 draft.

Robinson was in the second year of his four-year, $4,024,271 rookie contract when the Cowboys waived him and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

Dallas opted to waive Robinson on Monday and he was later claimed by the Browns. Cleveland just recently waived Robinson.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle and forced fumble.