Browns Re-Signing CB Robert Jackson

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are re-signing CB Robert Jackson. He had previously been waived by the team just over a week ago.

Jackson, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Colts but was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Jackson later had a brief stint on the Texans’ practice squad before joining the Browns. Cleveland brought him back on a futures contract last year and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded six tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.

During his college career at UNLV, Jackson recorded 54 tackles, a half-sack, no interceptions, and nine pass defenses over the course of 16 games.