Browns Re-Signing RB D’Ernest Johnson To One-Year, $2.4 M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns have agreed to terms with RFA RB D’Ernest Johnson on a one-year deal worth $2.433 million.

Schefter adds that the deal also includes more than $900,00 in guaranteed money.

The Browns previously tendered Johnson at a right of first refusal level. The projected cost was $2.43 million for the 2022 season and the tender allowed them to match any offer he received in free agency.

However, the team wouldn’t have received any compensation for him should they have declined to match any potential offer.

Johnson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and has since played out this deal.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and rushed for 534 yards on 100 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 19 receptions for 137 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.