Browns Release DT Ben Stille

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns are releasing DT Ben Stille.

Stille, 25, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins. He played both linebacker and defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and hails from Ashland, Nebraska.

The Browns opted to sign him from Miami’s practice squad back in November.

In 2022, Stille appeared in six games for the Browns and one game for the Dolphins, recording five tackles and making one start.