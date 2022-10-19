Browns Release S Richard LeCounte From Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they are releasing S Richard LeCounte from their practice squad.
We have released S Richard LeCounte III from the practice squad.
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 19, 2022
The following is an updated list of Browns’ practice squad players:
- WR Daylen Baldwin
- WR Mike Harley
- C Brock Hoffman
- RB John Kelly
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- DT Roderick Perry
- WR Chester Rogers
- DB Herb Miller
- OT Tyrone Wheatley
- LB Jermaine Carter
- LB Sam Kamara
- DT Tyeler Davison
- TE Miller Forristall
- DB Thomas Graham
LeCounte, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns out of Georgia back in 2021.
He has bounced on and off the team’s practice squad ever since, but was active for nine games as a rookie, recording three tackles.
In 2022, LeCounte has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded no stats.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!