Browns Release S Richard LeCounte From Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they are releasing S Richard LeCounte from their practice squad.

We have released S Richard LeCounte III from the practice squad. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 19, 2022

The following is an updated list of Browns’ practice squad players:

WR Daylen Baldwin WR Mike Harley C Brock Hoffman RB John Kelly TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DT Roderick Perry WR Chester Rogers DB Herb Miller OT Tyrone Wheatley LB Jermaine Carter LB Sam Kamara DT Tyeler Davison TE Miller Forristall DB Thomas Graham

LeCounte, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns out of Georgia back in 2021.

He has bounced on and off the team’s practice squad ever since, but was active for nine games as a rookie, recording three tackles.

In 2022, LeCounte has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded no stats.