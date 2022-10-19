Browns Release S Richard LeCounte From Practice Squad

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they are releasing S Richard LeCounte from their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of Browns’ practice squad players:

  1. WR Daylen Baldwin
  2. WR Mike Harley
  3. C Brock Hoffman
  4. RB John Kelly
  5. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  6. DT Roderick Perry
  7. WR Chester Rogers
  8. DB Herb Miller
  9. OT Tyrone Wheatley
  10. LB Jermaine Carter
  11. LB Sam Kamara
  12. DT Tyeler Davison
  13. TE Miller Forristall
  14. DB Thomas Graham

LeCounte, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns out of Georgia back in 2021.

He has bounced on and off the team’s practice squad ever since, but was active for nine games as a rookie, recording three tackles.

In 2022, LeCounte has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded no stats.

