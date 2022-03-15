Browns Releasing C J.C. Tretter

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns are releasing veteran C J.C. Tretter.

He was just elected president of the NFLPA again for another two-year term but it looks like he’ll be looking for another job with a different team.

This is a cost-cutting move by the Browns, as Tretter was still a solid player. Cleveland spent a fifth-round pick on Nick Harris two seasons ago and he’s in line to step in as the starter.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Tretter frees up $8.2 million in cap space with $1.6 million in dead money.

Browns GM Andrew Berry released the following statement:

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on releasing starting center JC Tretter pic.twitter.com/mm6gbkHpve — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) March 15, 2022

Tretter, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers out of Cornell back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $16.75 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed with the Browns in 2017.

Tretter then signed a three-year, $32.5 million extension that included more than $23 million guaranteed. He was set to make a base salary of $7.9 million in the final year of the deal.

In 2021, Tretter appeared in 16 games and made 16 starts for the Browns at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 6 overall center out of 39 qualifying players.