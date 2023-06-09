Browns Restructure TE Harrison Bryant’s Contract

According to Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have restructured TE Harrison Bryant’s contract in recent days.

Stainbrook adds that Bryant’s new deal is a one-year contract worth up to $4 million and includes $1.75 million guaranteed.

Under his prior deal, Harrison would have made $2.743 million non-guaranteed.

Bryant, 25, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 by the Browns. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $4.1 million contract with Cleveland.

Bryant will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Harrison Bryant appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and caught 31 passes for 239 yards receiving and one touchdown.