Browns Reworking Deal Of RT Jack Conklin To Add $4M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Cleveland Browns are restructuring the final year of RT Jack Conklin‘s contract in order to add $4 million in cap space.

Yates adds that Conklin was due to earn $12 million in non-guaranteed money, yet he will now earn $8 million fully guaranteed in 2022. This doesn’t include a $4 million playing time incentive that Conklin will have the chance to earn.

Conklin, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option that would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

Conklin tore his patella tendon in Week 13 against the Ravens and missed the remainder of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Conklin started seven games for the Browns at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 14 offensive tackle out of 80 qualifying players.