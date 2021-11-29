Browns RT Jack Conklin Confirmed Out For Rest Of 2021

According to Adam Schefter, tests have confirmed Browns RT Jack Conklin suffered a torn patella tendon and will miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Expect Cleveland to place Conklin on injured reserve sometime soon.

Conklin, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option that would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

In 2021, Conklin has started seven games for the Browns at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 14 offensive tackle out of 80 qualifying players.