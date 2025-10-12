Browns Rule Out RT Jack Conklin & OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Browns announced that they have ruled out RT Jack Conklin due to a concussion and OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka due to a hip injury.

Conklin, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option, which would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

Conklin tore his patella tendon in Week 13 against the Ravens and missed the remainder of the 2021 season. He later reworked his deal with the Browns. He was due to earn $12 million in non-guaranteed money and reduced his pay to $8 million, fully guaranteed in 2022, plus a $4 million playing time incentive.

He signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Browns back in December of 2022.

Conlin later agreed to revise his deal, removing a year, which will make him a free agent in 2026 instead of 2027. This will pay him $10 million with the opportunity to make another $2 million in incentives. Conklin was set to make a base salary of $14 million with a cap hit of $17.7 million in 2025, per Over The Cap.

In 2025, Conklin has appeared in and started three games at right tackle.