Browns Sign DT Trysten Hill

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve officially signed former Cowboys DT Trysten Hill to an undisclosed contract.

Indications had been that Hill would end up with the Browns, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Hill, 24, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Central Florida in 2019. The Cowboys waived him last year and the Cardinals later claimed him off of waivers.

Hill played out the final year of his four-year, $4.878 million rookie contract with Arizona and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Hill appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and Cardinals, recording 12 tackles and a sack.