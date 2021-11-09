Browns Sign G Wyatt Teller To Four-Year, $56.8M Extension

According to Mike Garafolo, the Browns and G Wyatt Teller have come to terms on a four-year extension to keep him under contract through 2025.

Tom Pelissero adds the total value of the deal is $56.8 million, making Teller the NFL’s third-highest paid guard. Of that figure, $28 million is guaranteed per Kimberley Martin.

It’s a great deal for Teller and for the Browns, locking up one of their best offensive linemen for the foreseeable future.

Teller, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract and set to make base salaries of $570,000 and $660,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Bills traded him to the Browns coming out of the preseason in 2019.

In 2021, Teller has appeared in nine games for the Browns and made nine starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 2 guard out of 76 qualifying players.