Browns Sign LB Tegray Scales

The Browns announced they have signed LB Tegray Scales to the roster.

Cleveland had an open roster spot and fills it for the time being with Scales.

Scales, 25, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana back in May of 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Scales had a brief stint on the Colts practice squad in December. He signed a futures deal with the Steelers for 2020 but was waived coming out of camp. He had a brief stint on the Buccaneers practice squad before returning to Pittsburgh. He was cut again midway through camp.

During his college career at Indiana, Scales recorded 324 tackles, 17 sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, eight interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown, and six pass defenses.

In 2020, Scales appeared in four games for the Steelers but recorded no statistics.