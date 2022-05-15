Browns Sign QB Felix Harper To Roster

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed QB Felix Harper to the roster.

Harper was trying out for Cleveland as an undrafted free agent following an invitation to their rookie minicamp.

Harper, 5-10 and 180 pounds, was a two-year starter at Alcorn State.

In 2021, Harper led Alcorn State to a 6-2 record and completed 132-222 passing attempts for 1,792 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 178 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground.