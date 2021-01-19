Browns Sign RB John Kelly To Futures Deal

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday that they’ve signed RB John Kelly to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Browns:

Kelly, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams out of Tennessee in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract and was able to make Los Angeles’ active roster his rookie season.

Kelly was among the Rams’ final roster cuts and was on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad before getting promoted. He was among their final roster cuts last year before signing on to the Browns’ practice squad.

In 2019, Kelly appeared in four games and recorded three rushing attempts for nine yards (3.0 YPC) and no touchdowns.