Browns Sign S Duron Harmon To PS, Designate LB Jordan Kunaszyk To Return

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed S Duron Harmon to the practice squad.

They also designated LB Jordan Kunaszyk to return from injured reserve. This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Harmon, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,711,100 rookie contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a new four-year, $17 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his contract when New England traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Harmon signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal in 2021, then signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2022. He’s had stints with the Ravens and Bears this season.

In 2023, Harmon has appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss.