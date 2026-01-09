Browns Sign Two Players To Futures Deals

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed P Nik Constantinou and WR Isaiah Wooden to futures deals on Friday.

We've signed P Nik Constantinou and WR Isaiah Wooden to reserve/futures contracts — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 9, 2026

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

The Browns brought in both players for workouts in early December, but didn’t sign either to a contract.

Wooden, 25, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Utah in 2024. He was cut loose during training camp and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.

He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts in August 2024 and joined the CFL’s BC Lions. From there, he played for the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024 and 2025.

During his college career at Southern Utah, Wooden appeared in 13 games and recorded 68 receptions for 1,288 yards (18.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.