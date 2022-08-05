Browns Signed CB Lavert Hill, Waive/Injured CB Reggie Robinson

According to Nate Ulrich, the Browns signed CB Lavert Hill and waived CB Reggie Robinson with an injury designation on Friday.

Hill, 23, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Michigan but was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad. He eventually signed to the Eagles practice squad in December of 2020 and re-signed to a futures deal a month later.

From there, Philadelphia cut him the following offseason and signed to the Cardinals’ taxi squad in October of last year before joining the 49ers’ practice squad last December. San Francisco cut him loose in February.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.