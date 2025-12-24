Browns Signed OL Kendrick Green Off Bills PS

Per Chris Easterling, the Browns have signed G/C Kendrick Green off the Bills’ practice squad.

Green, 27, was a three-year starter at Illinois, a second-team All-American, and a first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Steelers drafted Green with pick No. 87 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Green signed a four-year, $4,875,766 rookie contract that included a $906,011 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when Pittsburgh traded him to the Texans for a late-round pick.

He then signed on with the Bills’ practice squad after being let go by Houston.

In 2024, Green appeared in all 17 games and made one start for the Texans at guard.