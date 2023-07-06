Browns Signing CB Thakarius Keyes, Waive/Injured C Dawson Deaton

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are signing CB Thakarius Keyes to a one-year deal.

Cleveland also waived C Dawson Deaton with an injury designation in a corresponding move, per Scott Petrak.

Keyes will provide some additional depth in the secondary for the Browns as they head into training camp later this month.

Keyes, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,377,820 contract when Kansas City waived him and he was quickly claimed by the Colts.

From there, he signed with the Bears’ practice squad in 2021 and bounced on and off the Texans’ and Falcons’ practice squads the following season. The Ravens signed him to a futures deal in January but ended up cutting him back in May.

For his career, Keyes has appeared in 13 games and recorded nine total tackles.