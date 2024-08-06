Browns Signing DE Marcus Haynes

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns are signing DE Marcus Haynes.

Haynes, 26, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad before being released.

He caught on with the Texans on a futures deal in February but was waived with an injury designation at the end of May.

During his college career, Haynes recorded 103 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles.