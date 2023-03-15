Browns Signing DL Maurice Hurst

The Cleveland Browns are signing DL Maurice Hurst, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

Hurst, 27, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

Hurst quickly caught on with the 49ers on a one-year deal in 2021 but was injured and only appeared in two games. He missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his biceps.

In 2021, Hurst appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded two tackles.