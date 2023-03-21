Browns Signing LB Matthew Adams

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed LB Matthew Adams to a contract.

Adams was primarily a special teamer with the Bears and figures to continue in that role for the Browns.

Adams, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Houston. He finished his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Bears last season.

In 2022, Adams appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded 25 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.