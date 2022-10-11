Browns Signing NT Tyeler Davison To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cleveland Browns are signing veteran NT Tyeler Davison to the practice squad, with plans on eventually promoting him to the 53-man roster.

Davison, 30, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Saints in 2015 out of Fresno State. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Falcons.

The Falcons re-signed Davison to a three-year extension and released him back in March.

In 2021, Davison appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 30 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and no sacks.