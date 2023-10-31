Browns Signing OT Geron Christian To PS

Per his agency Elite Loyalty Sports, veteran OT Geron Christian has signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

Congratulations to our client OL Geron Christian (@geron_christian) on signing a deal with the Cleveland Browns! #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/7lmm8Z9LYn — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) October 31, 2023

Christian, 27, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus when he was waived by Washington and claimed by the Texans during the 2021 NFL season.

From there he signed on with the Chiefs, but was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins where he finished out the year. Christian signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins back in March but was among their final roster cuts before catching on with the Texans.

In 2023, Christian has appeared in one game for the Texans.