Browns Signing QB Joe Flacco To Practice Squad

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are signing QB Joe Flacco to their practice squad.

Schefter adds that Cleveland is expected to promote Flacco to their active roster in the near future.

Mary Kay Cabot reported earlier that this move was expected.

The Browns managed to pull out a win against the Steelers with fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. under center, so Cleveland won’t need to rush Flacco into the starting lineup.

Flacco, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles last offseason. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal last year.

In 2022, Flacco appeared in five games and made four starts for the Jets, completing 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.