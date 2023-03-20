Browns Signing QB Josh Dobbs To One-Year Deal

The Cleveland Browns are signing QB Josh Dobbs to a one-year deal, according to his agent.

Pumped for @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year contract with the @Browns — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 20, 2023

Dobbs, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of 2020 and was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns back in April of last year but was cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson.

From there, the Lions signed Dobbs on to their practice squad back in December. However, he lasted just a couple weeks in Detroit before the Titans signed him to their active roster.

In 2022, Dobbs appeared in two games for the Titans. He completed 40 of his 58 passes (58.8%) for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added eight carries on the ground for 44 yards.