Browns Signing RB Nyheim Hines

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns are signing RB Nyheim Hines to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hines is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered before the start of the regular season.

Hines, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in 2021.

However, Indianapolis traded him to the Bills at the deadline in 2022. He’s set to make base salaries of $4.45 million and $5.1 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Hines appeared in seven games for the Colts and nine games for the Bills. He rushed for 33 yards on 24 carries (1.4 YPC) to go along with 30 receptions on 37 targets for 241 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.