Browns Signing RB Royce Freeman

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Browns plan to sign RB Royce Freeman to their practice squad.

Here’s the Browns’ updated practice squad:

WR Mike Woods II DT Jowon Briggs CB Tony Brown II S Christopher Edmonds T Germain Ifedi T Roy Mbaeteka (International) T Lorenzo Thompson TE Cameron Latu TE Blake Whiteheart RB Gary Brightwell WR Kadarius Toney DT Siaki Ika TE Geoff Swaim LB Luiji Vilain LB Michael Barrett RB Royce Freeman

Freeman, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason.

Freeman was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina cut him loose later in the season and he was claimed by the Texans.

From there, Freeman joined the Rams in 2023 before signing a one-year contract with the Cowboys. He was released at the start of the season.

In 2023, Freeman appeared in 14 games for the Rams and recorded 77 rushing attempts for 319 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.