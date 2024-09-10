Browns Signing TE Geoff Swaim To PS Following Workout

The Cleveland Browns are signing TE Geoff Swaim to the practice squad after he worked out for the team today, per Jeremy Fowler.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

WR Mike Woods II DT Jowon Briggs CB Tony Brown II S Christopher Edmonds T Germain Ifedi T Sam Kamara T Roy Mbaeteka (International) WR James Proche II LB Winston Reid T Lorenzo Thompson TE Cameron Latu TE Blake Whiteheart RB Gary Brightwell CB Mike Ford WR David Bell WR Kadarius Toney TE Geoff Swaim

Swaim, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,334,732 contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Jaguars in 2019.

Unfortunately, Jacksonville released Swaim after just one season. He caught on with the Titans for the 2020 season and re-signed with them on back-to-back one-year deals.

Swaim later caught on with the Cardinals for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Swaim appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 94 yards.