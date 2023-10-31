Browns Signing WR James Proche To Practice Squad

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns are signing WR James Proche to their practice squad.
Proche, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Ravens out of SMU back in the 2020 draft.
He was in the third year of his four-year rookie deal when the Ravens opted to release him as a part of their final roster cuts ahead of the 2023 season.
In 2022, Proche appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and caught eight passes for 62 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!