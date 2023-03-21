Browns Still Looking Into Trading For Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Mary Kay Cabot, citing sources, reports the Browns haven’t closed the door on possibly trading for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy despite not having a first-round pick.

Cabot writes Denver doesn’t plan on trading Jeudy unless someone makes “an offer they can’t refuse.”

Although the Broncos ideally want a first-round pick in exchange for Jeudy, Cabot points out Benjamin Allbright of Denver’s KOA-FM reported Denver would listen to offers including a second-round pick and a player.

According to Cabot, one source thinks chatter surrounding Cleveland and Jeudy is “mostly smoke,” but another source thinks “the door remains open.”

The last we heard, it was reported that Denver doesn’t appear as though they are interested in moving Jeudy or WR Courtland Sutton, and there’s internal optimism that they will thrive in Sean Payton‘s offense.

Dianna Russini of ESPN also reported that multiple teams have called Denver regarding potential trades for Jeudy and Sutton.

However, Russini was told the Broncos are “not shopping them” but like all teams around the NFL, they’ve taken calls from interested teams.

Jeudy has come up in trade rumors the past few years, but Denver has opted to retain the former first-round pick.

Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in the coming months.

In 2022, Jeudy appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 67 passes for 972 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding the Jeudy, Browns, and Broncos as the news is available.