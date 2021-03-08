Browns TE David Njoku Available For Trade Again

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Browns, once again, have TE David Njoku available for trade this offseason.

Njoku was the subject of trade rumors last year and Breer says Cleveland was looking for a third-round pick in return for the former first-rounder.

Njoku actually requested a trade out of Cleveland before the start of the season and later revived that request before the deadline.

However, no deal surfaced at that level and the Browns opted to hold on to him for the remainder of the season.

Njoku, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $9.5 contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option last April that will cost them roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Njoku appeared in 13 games for the Browns and caught 19 passes for 213 yards receiving and two touchdowns.