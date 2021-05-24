Browns TE David Njoku ‘In A Good Place’ With Team, No Longer Pursuing Trade

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Browns seem to have gotten past the situation with TE David Njoku seeking a trade.

Fowler says a source told him Njoku is in a “good place” with the franchise. The former first-round pick recently commented on an article from Bleacher Report about a potential trade to the Jaguars that: “I ain’t goin nowhere!!!!”

Njoku was the subject of trade rumors last year and was rumored to be available on the trade block as recently as March, potentially for a third-round pick.

Njoku actually requested a trade out of Cleveland before the start of the season and later revived that request before the deadline.

However, no deal surfaced and the Browns opted to hold on to him for the remainder of the season.

Njoku, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $9.5 contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option last April that will cost them roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Njoku appeared in 13 games for the Browns and caught 19 passes for 213 yards receiving and two touchdowns.