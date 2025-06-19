Browns Tinker With Tight End Roster, Sign Sal Cannella

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed TE Sal Cannella after his latest stint in the UFL this past season.

We’ve signed TE Sal Cannella and waived TE Tre’ McKitty » https://t.co/XIDX2jiy81 pic.twitter.com/AvkkYyCHSL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 19, 2025

To make room on the roster, Cleveland cut TE Tre’ McKitty.

Cannella, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2021. He later signed on with the Dolphins.

Cannella had a stint in the USFL before getting a shot with the Packers in 2022. He’s played for the Arlington Renegades in the XFL, then the UFL, for the past three years, with stints in between with the Seahawks and Buccaneers.

In 2025, Cannella caught 44 passes for 474 yards and a touchdown in 10 games with the Renegades.