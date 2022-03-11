Browns To Tender RFA D’Ernest Johnson At Right Of First Refusal Level

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns intend to tender restricted free agent RB D’Ernest Johnson at the right of first refusal level.

This is projected to cost the Browns around $2.43 million for the 2022 season and will allow them to match any offer he receives in free agency. However, they wouldn’t receive any compensation for him should they decline to match.

Fowler believes Johnson could have trade value down the road.

Johnson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and has since played out this deal.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and rushed for 534 yards on 100 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 19 receptions for 137 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.