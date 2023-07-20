Browns Tried Out 11 Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted 11 players on a tryout basis, according to Howard Balzer.

The full list of players includes:

T Quinton Barrow Eric Smith TE Marcus Baugh DE Levi Bell LBs Noah Dawkins Dillon Doyle Clarence Hicks G Denzel Okafor WR Jahcour Pearson WR Austin Watkins DT Jordan Williams

Dawkins, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Citadel back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals.

The Buccaneers signed Dawkins off of the Bengals’ practice squad, but he lasted just a year in Tampa Bay. The Jets signed him to a contract during the 2020 season where he spent a couple years on and off their roster.

From there, Dawkins wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears last offseason but was ultimately waived last August.

In 2021, Dawkins appeared in two games for the Jets and had two total tackles.