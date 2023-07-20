Browns Tried Out 11 Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted 11 players on a tryout basis, according to Howard Balzer.
The full list of players includes:
- T Quinton Barrow
- Eric Smith
- TE Marcus Baugh
- DE Levi Bell
- LBs Noah Dawkins
- Dillon Doyle
- Clarence Hicks
- G Denzel Okafor
- WR Jahcour Pearson
- WR Austin Watkins
- DT Jordan Williams
Dawkins, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Citadel back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals.
The Buccaneers signed Dawkins off of the Bengals’ practice squad, but he lasted just a year in Tampa Bay. The Jets signed him to a contract during the 2020 season where he spent a couple years on and off their roster.
From there, Dawkins wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears last offseason but was ultimately waived last August.
In 2021, Dawkins appeared in two games for the Jets and had two total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!