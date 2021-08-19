Browns Waive CB Kiondre Thomas From Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns have waived CB Kiondre Thomas from injured reserve, according to Nate Ulrich.

Thomas, 23, went undrafted in 2021 out of Kansas State and signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during the team’s first preseason game against the Jaguars.

Thomas previously played at Minnesota before transferring to Kansas State for his final collegiate season.

During his four-year college career, Thomas recorded 100 tackles, one interception, 11 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception.