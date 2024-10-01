Browns Waive RB Gary Brightwell

The Cleveland Browns announced they have waived RB Gary Brightwell.

He appeared in two games for the Browns this year but did not record a statistic.

Brightwell, 25, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona. He was in the final year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team when the Giants waived him.

Brightwell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers before being released in June. He had a stint with the Jaguars in August.

In 2023, Brightwell appeared in seven games for the Giants and rushed for 19 yards on nine carries to go along with five receptions for 47 yards and no touchdowns.