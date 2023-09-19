Browns Waive WR Anthony Schwartz & CB BoPete Keyes From IR

The Cleveland Browns announced that they’ve waived CB BoPete Keyes and WR Anthony Schwartz from injured reserve on Tuesday.

Schwartz, 22, was a former third-round pick out of Auburn by the Browns in the 2020 draft. The Browns waived Schwartz with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to injured reserve.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4.9 million rookie contract.

In 2022, Schwartz appeared in 11 games for the Browns and caught four passes for 51 yards. He also added four carries for 57 yards and one touchdown.