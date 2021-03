The Cleveland Browns officially waived OT Drake Dorbeck on Wednesday.

Dorbeck was among the players who opted out of the 2020 season.

Dorbeck, 24, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi back in 2020. He signed a three-year, $2,286,500 contract that included a $1,500 signing bonus and $6,500 guaranteed.

During his college career at Southern Miss, Dorbeck started 34 games and was a second-team All-Conference USA selection in 2019.