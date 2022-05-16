Browns Waiving CB Junior Faulk

Per Scott Petrak, the Browns announced that they have waived UDFA rookie CB Junior Faulk on Monday.

Faulk went undrafted out of Delta State before catching on with the Browns. However, the team has opted to let him go after their rookie minicamp.

He missed the 2020 season due to injury and had previously attended Southern Mississippi Community College before transferring to Delta State.

During his two years with Delta State, Faulk appeared in 21 games and recorded 68 tackles, 10 interceptions, 29 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.