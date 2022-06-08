Browns Will Excuse Baker Mayfield From Mandatory Minicamp

Per Jake Trotter, the Browns will excuse QB Baker Mayfield from attending mandatory minicamp next week.

Players normally are required to attend and fined if they’re not there. But considering neither Mayfield nor the Browns realistically want him there, this always made sense as a resolution.

Cleveland continues to hope to trade Mayfield at some point, with the Panthers still lurking as potentially interested in the right circumstances.

The Browns have made it known they do not plan to cut Mayfield, meaning this situation could drag out for a long time if no trade partner is found.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.