Browns Willing To Pay $10M+/Year For TE David Njoku

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are prepared to offer TE David Njoku a multi-year deal worth $10 million a year or more.

Cabot adds Njoku also has the option of letting the open market set his price. The two sides have been working on a deal for months and Cabot adds something could get done once the tampering period opens between March 14 and March 16.

Cabot also notes a new deal for Njoku could have implications for current No. 1 Browns TE Austin Hooper. He signed in 2020 on a four-year, $42 million deal and will count $13.25 million on the cap in 2022.

Njoku, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $9.5 contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option last April that will cost them roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Njoku appeared in 16 games for the Browns and caught 36 of 53 targets for 475 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Njoku as the news is available.